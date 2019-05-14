City farmers markets opening for the season

The City of Pittsburgh is kicked off Farmers Market season with exciting new support and tools for all regional markets.

Mayor William Peduto, the Pittsburgh Food Policy Council, Just Harvest and other community leaders marked the start of farmers market season by highlighting the Pittsburgh Regional Farmers Market Network, a marketing and networking tool that will be free for markets across the region.

The event will take place at the Mellon Square Park farmers market, Mellon Square, William Penn Place, Downtown.

Those joining the Pittsburgh Regional Farmers Market Network will be listed on a regional website, will be invited to networking events, receive free promotion and get access to a members-only listserv addressing issues in the farmers market community. A Market Operators Guide will also soon be issued.

The Friday morning event marked the launch of the first season following the release of the study Strengthening Pittsburgh’s Farmers Markets, http://bit.ly/2VXmkiJ, which recommends actions to improve area farmers markets, and is aimed at increasing equitable access to fresh, affordable, and culturally appropriate food, promoting healthy eating choices, while supporting our regional food producers.

This year also features a new monthly farmer’s market in Larimer, which will take place on the fourth Sunday of each month in June through November from 3 – 7 p.m. It will be adjacent to the Larimer Community Garden and Urban Farm at Larimer Avenue and Carver Street.

The City of Pittsburgh Office of Special Events operates seven weekly markets:

• Squirrel Hill, Sundays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

• East Liberty, Mondays 3 – 7 p.m.

• South Side, Tuesdays 3 – 7 p.m.

• Carrick, Wednesdays 3 – 7 p.m. (opens June 19)

• Beechview, Thursdays 3 – 7 p.m. (opens June 20)

• Downtown, Mellon Square, Fridays 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

• North Side, Fridays, 3 – 7 p.m. (opens May 17)

City farmers markets this year boast year-round market staff, an extended market season, entertainment/giveaways and the development of the Market Operator’s Guide.

The additional launch of the Pittsburgh Regional Farmers Market Network is a step towards facilitating collaboration among all markets in and around Pittsburgh, not just those operated by the City of Pittsburgh.