So. Side Planning Forum to hear two presentations

The South Side Planning Forum will hold its next monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 14, at 5:30 p.m. at The Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street.

The agenda to be discussed includes presentations:

South Side Presbyterian Church’s nomination as a historic structure in the city with Matthew W. C. Falcone, president of Preservation Pittsburgh and Kathy Hamilton-Vargo, pastor of South Side Presbyterian Church.

East Carson Street Task Forces update from Josette Fitzgibbons, Neighborhood Business District Manager, URA of Pittsburgh.

Old Business includes reports from the Development Review Committee and the Neighborhood Plan Committee along with member organizations reports.