Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 117/19 on Thursday, May 16 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Mary Susan Gilliland, applicant and owner for 1723 Concordia Street, in the 29th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H).

Applicant requests one-car parking pad at front.

Variances: 903.03.D.2: Minimum 15’ front setback required and 2’ requested.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.