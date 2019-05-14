Mt. Oliver Housing Court results and upcoming cases

Results for the Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases on May 9, in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• George Dayieb, 811 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License. Fined $148.

• George Dayieb, 267 Church Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License. Fined $148.

• George Dayieb, 311 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License. Fined $148.

• George Dayieb, 317 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License. Fined $148.

• George Dayieb, 204 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License. Fined $98.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Friday, May 31, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Michael Johnson, 111 Overhill Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris.

• Alfred Boerner, 0 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.7, Accessory Structure.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.