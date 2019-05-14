ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Mt. Oliver Housing Court results and upcoming cases

 
May 14, 2019



Results for the Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases on May 9, in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• George Dayieb, 811 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License. Fined $148.

• George Dayieb, 267 Church Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License. Fined $148.

• George Dayieb, 311 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License. Fined $148.

• George Dayieb, 317 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License. Fined $148.

• George Dayieb, 204 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License. Fined $98.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Friday, May 31, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Michael Johnson, 111 Overhill Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris.

• Alfred Boerner, 0 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.7, Accessory Structure.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.

 
