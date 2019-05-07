Crime rate drops over past five years in city

Crime rates dropped in Pittsburgh over the first quarter of the year, according to the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police's Crime Analysis Unit.

Overall, Pittsburgh saw a 7 percent decrease in all crimes compared to the same time frame last year and a 12 percent decrease compared to the five-year average.

Violent crime was down 16 percent over the first quarter and down 29 percent over five years.

"These first quarter numbers are encouraging and they are the result of the hard work our officers and detectives put in daily," Police Chief Scott Schubert said. "But we recognize that work remains. We will continue in our commitment to community and relations-based police work with the ultimate goal of eliminating all crime."

The first quarter 2019 Uniform Crime Report (UCR) stat sheets for each individual zone have been posted to the zones' Facebook pages. Below is the stat sheet for the entire city.

In the first quarter of 2019, Jauary to March, for Zone 3, crime is trending down compared to the same period of 2018. Part I violent crime was down 10 percent for the period from 72 reported crimes to 65. Part 1 property crimes were down 12 percent for 422 in 2018 to 372 in 2019.

The five-year year-to-date average for 2014-2018 had violent crime in the Zone declining by 22% and property crime declining by 13%.

"A number of factors contribute to these positive trends, including the use of technology such as security cameras and the expansion of the ShotSpotter system," Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said. "But these improved numbers would not be possible without the work of Chief Schubert, his Command Staff and every officer who has embraced community police work. Pittsburgh is a great city. We are determined to make it great for everyone who lives, works and visits here."