South Side Library lists May activities

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh is offering a variety of programs for all ages.

Children’s programs include:

Storytime: Family Fun. Bring the whole family for books, songs and rhymes. Through the joy of reading, children will expand their vocabulary, exercise the imagination and develop important social and emotional skills. For children birth to 5 years and their caregiver.

Programs for Teens and Children:

All Hands on Tech: Remake Learning Days on Saturday May 18, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Experiment, play and learn in an interactive technology featuring a variety of robots to explore. STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) All Hands On Tech programs support learning and literacy by introducing children to technology. In this program, they will also explore pixel art and augmented reality. Recommended for children and teens grades 3 to 12.

Programs for Teens:

Teen Time on Tuesdays from 4 – 6 p.m.

Teens into cool art projects, epic games, music, food and just chilling out are welcome to come kick it at Teen Time.

Programs for Adults:

Creative Learning on Tuesday, May 14 at 6-7:30 p.m.

Join in for some creative, hands-on fun just for adults. Try your hand at a new technology, solve a puzzle, or create some art.

Crochet and Knitting Club on Wednesdays from 5:30-7 p.m.

Join in at CLP - South Side for the Crochet and Knitting Group. They are a group of friendly crochet and knitting fans, looking to teach and learn from other friendly crafters. Bring a current projects or start something new.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh- South Side is at 2205 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh PA 15203.