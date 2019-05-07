PWSA still has funding available for replacement of some lead service lines

PWSA has nearly $2 million still available for free on-demand lead line replacements for moderate and low-income drinking water customers.

As part of the settlement of an enforcement action by Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Pennsylvania Water and Sewer Authority has established a free lead line replacement program available to homeowners and tenants who meet certain income requirements.

Under the program, PWSA must use $1.8 million for private lead line replacements before November 2020. The funding is expected to replace 200 privately-owned lead lines throughout our drinking water service territory. If there is also a publicly-owned lead line serving the property, they will replace it at no additional cost. Once approved, customers meeting the income requirements can have their lead line replaced in a matter of one or two months.

PWSA has teamed up with Dollar Energy Fund, Inc. to run the program. Although they are currently reaching out to customers already enrolled in other income assistance programs, there are many households not eligible for utility discounts and government assistance programs that would still be eligible for this program.

A family of four making less than $61,500 per year would be eligible for a free replacement. Replacement work typically includes a new sidewalk pad, required plumbing upgrades, and a full lead line replacement.

In order to participate, contact Dollar Energy Fund at 866-762-2348 and tell them you’re interested in the Lead Service Line Replacement Project. Tenants can also qualify for this program with the homeowner’s permission to do work on their property. Dollar Energy representatives will ask for verification of income. This will help them determine if you fall within the income guidelines.

If you qualify, PWSA will review the service line material record to determine if you may have a lead line. They may also visit your home to inspect for lead. If lead is found, they will set up a time to come to the property and replace the line.

They use a trenchless method for more than 95 percent of lead line replacements, which means there will be little to no disruption to your yard. A licensed plumber will complete a final inspection of the work.