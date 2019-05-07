ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Open Mic Night May 10 at So. Side Presbyterian

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

May 7, 2019



The South Side Presbyterian Church welcomes all to its monthly Open Mic Coffee House on Friday, May 10, from 7:30-9 p.m. at the corner of S. 20th and Sarah streets.

Three special guest singer/songwriter/musicians are already planned for the night -- namely Bob Brashear from New York City, Tom Breiding of regional fame, and Dan Hanczar. All are welcome to get up and share their talent. Call 412-431-0118 or email kathysspc@aol.com to share something during the open mic.

The evening is also a time to enjoy candle-lit table fellowship together with old and new friends. The suggested donation of $5 includes the performances and refreshments.

Use the 20th Street handicap-accessible entrance. For more information, call 412-431-0118.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/09/2019 15:05