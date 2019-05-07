Open Mic Night May 10 at So. Side Presbyterian

The South Side Presbyterian Church welcomes all to its monthly Open Mic Coffee House on Friday, May 10, from 7:30-9 p.m. at the corner of S. 20th and Sarah streets.

Three special guest singer/songwriter/musicians are already planned for the night -- namely Bob Brashear from New York City, Tom Breiding of regional fame, and Dan Hanczar. All are welcome to get up and share their talent. Call 412-431-0118 or email kathysspc@aol.com to share something during the open mic.

The evening is also a time to enjoy candle-lit table fellowship together with old and new friends. The suggested donation of $5 includes the performances and refreshments.

Use the 20th Street handicap-accessible entrance. For more information, call 412-431-0118.