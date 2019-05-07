Open Mic Night May 10 at So. Side Presbyterian
May 7, 2019
The South Side Presbyterian Church welcomes all to its monthly Open Mic Coffee House on Friday, May 10, from 7:30-9 p.m. at the corner of S. 20th and Sarah streets.
Three special guest singer/songwriter/musicians are already planned for the night -- namely Bob Brashear from New York City, Tom Breiding of regional fame, and Dan Hanczar. All are welcome to get up and share their talent. Call 412-431-0118 or email kathysspc@aol.com to share something during the open mic.
The evening is also a time to enjoy candle-lit table fellowship together with old and new friends. The suggested donation of $5 includes the performances and refreshments.
Use the 20th Street handicap-accessible entrance. For more information, call 412-431-0118.
Reader Comments
(0)