South Pittsburgh Reporter

Limited tickets remain for spaghetti dinner

 
May 7, 2019



There are still some seats available for St. George Spaghetti Dinner II on Saturday, May 18 at 4 p.m. in St. Pius X Auditorium in Carrick at 2336 Brownsville Road.

Everyone is welcome to join parishioners, alumni, family and friends of the former St. George Church and School and St. John Vianney to enjoy dinner and door prizes.

Call or email your reservation as soon as possible to: 412-502-5062 or savestgeorge@gmail.com

For details on the Spaghetti Dinner, visit stgeorgepreservationsociety.org.


 
