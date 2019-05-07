Hard-To-Recycle event is May 11 at Pgh. Mills

The Pennsylvania Resources Council will host the first of its six 2019 Hard-To-Recycle Collection events on Saturday, May 11, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, Frazer Township.

Individuals can dispose of cell/home phones, CFL bulbs, computer towers and peripheral equipment (keyboards, laptops, mice, UPS/servers, Zip drives, etc.), expanded polystyrene packaging material, microwave ovens, stereo equipment and video game consoles/DVD players at no cost.

Participants will pay a fee to drop off televisions, computer monitors, printers, alkaline batteries, CDs/DVDs/floppy discs, fluorescent tubes, small Freon appliances, stereo speakers and tires, with and without rims.

For complete collection event information – including a list of items accepted and associated costs – visit http://www.prc.org or call PRC at 412-488-7490 x236.

2019 PRC hard-to-recycle collection events in Allegheny County:

May 11 (Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills, Frazer Township)

June 15 (Bethel Park High School)

June 29 (Quaker Valley High School, Leetsdale)

July 27, (La Roche University, McCandless)

August 3 (West Mifflin Area High School)

October 5 (Settlers Cabin Park)

PRC’s 2019 schedule of hard-to-recycle collection events is sponsored by Colcom Foundation, Allegheny County Health Department, Duquesne Light Watt Choices, LANXESS, NewsRadio 1020 KDKA, NOVA Chemicals, Terrace Place at Vincentian, Municipality of Bethel Park, UPMC and 11 Cares.