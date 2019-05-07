Goodwill to hold a resource and job fair May 8 on the Northside

Spring is the perfect time to look for a job and Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania will hold a Job and Resource fair on Northside to assist individuals make their next move.

The fair will be held on Wednesday, May 8, from 2- 5 p.m. at Pittsburgh’s North Side Nova Place 100 S. Commons, Pittsburgh, PA 15212, in the corridor outside CoLab18. The location can be accessed via PAT Bus lines 13 and 16, and paid parking is also available.

Job seekers can meet with employers from a variety of industries, attend career development workshops, and connect with community service providers. Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress to impress potential employers. They can also attend a pre-workshop at 1 p.m. - “How to Get the Most Out of a Career Expo” – to learn how to network with employers and talk about their skills.

Walk-ins for the Job and Resource fair are encouraged. Registration for the pre-conference workshop is required at: http://www.goodwillswpa.org/jobfair2019