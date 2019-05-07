Carrick Library May activities

Check out what’s happening at the Carrick Branch of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh:

Programs for Children:

The library will not be having any Children’s programs in May. Children’s Programs will resume in June.

Programs for Teens:

Teen Time – Tuesdays from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

If you’re into wacky crafts, epic games, sweet jams, mystery podcasts, and/or just chilling out, then come kick it at Teen Time.

Teen Anime Club - Saturday, May 11 from 3:00 – 4:30 p.m.

Come hang out with fellow weaboos, where otaku and noobs get to explore Japanese culture, watch their favorite anime flicks, and showcase cosplay.

Programs for Adults:

Adult Open Craft Hour on Mondays at noon.

Join in each week at the Carrick Branch Library as they relax and have fun with a craft supplies and friends. Feel free to bring your own projects from home or to work on the weekly library craft, adults of all ages and abilities are welcome. For information, call Natalie at 412-882-3897

Bidwell Training Center Programs and Classes - Monday, May 13 at 4 p.m.

Join Bidwell Training Center for a presentation on programs and opportunities available through their center for young adults and adults. Bidwell Training Center is a post-secondary training center offering majors in Culinary Arts, Horticulture Technology, Medical Coding, Medical Assistant, Pharmacy Technician and Laboratory Technician. All programs are offered at no cost to residents of PA with a high school diploma or GED.

Carrick Crochets on Wednesday, May 8 from 6 –7 p.m.

Interested in Crochet? Join in for a monthly crochet meet up. All skill levels welcome, new crocheters will be taught the basics. Crochet needles and basic supplies will be provided.

Tuesday Evening Book Club on Tuesdays, May 14 and June 11 from 6 –7 p.m.

Those who enjoy fun, interesting discussions are welcome to join in to discuss a variety of fiction and non-fiction titles. For more information or to sign up call 412-882-3897 or stop by.

Adult Game Nights on Wednesdays, May 15 and June 19 at 6 p.m.

Looking to get away from it all? Take the night off for a friendly board game competition. A variety of board games will be available. Feel free to bring a snack. For adults 18 and older.

Adulting 101: Beginner Bee Keeping on Wednesday, May 22 at 6 p.m.

Local company Pittsburgh Honey will offer a lesson on beginner bee keeping and a chance to taste their amazing honey.

Mysterious Reads on Saturdays, May 25 and June 22 from 10 – 11 a.m.

Those who love mysteries of all types and having a great discussion will enjoy this group. For more information or to sign up call 412-882-3897 or stop in.

Other recurring events happening at the library (not by staff):

South Hills Creative Writing Group - Thursdays 6-8 p.m.

This group is for those who love writing and are looking to stretch their creative muscles. Join them if interested in exploring free writing and writing exercises, sharing work in progress and receiving feedback on your work as well as providing feedback to other writers. For mature teens and adults.

Toastmasters Carrick - Saturday, May 18 from 10:15-11:45 a.m.

Toastmasters provides an opportunity to improve communication and leadership skills while meeting new people and having fun in a relaxed and supportive environment.

Gavel Club - Saturday, May 18 from noon-1 p.m.

Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick Branch is at 1811 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.