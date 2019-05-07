Pittsbsurgh Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Lorraine and Richard Mieze, 2604 Ivyglen Street, 19th Ward, Code PM109.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Bernadette and Charles Rauber, 11 Whitworth Street, 19th Ward, Code 302.7.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Rebecca Rush, 281 Wade Street, 19th Ward, Code 108.2.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, at 1:45 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Adam Hilliard, 216 Kearsarge Street, 19th Ward, Code 922.02.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, May 9, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Patricia Bogacki, 2126 Elsie Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Paul Schornack, 2316 Elsie Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Dean Mougianis, 123 S. 25th Street, 16th Ward, Code 304.2.

• City Living Properties LLC, 39 S. 27th Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• John and Rosalia Wilhelm, 2413 Salisbury Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Brian Young, 2120 Spring Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• 1700 Partners LLC, 1700 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.3.

• 1720 Partners LLC, 0 E. Carson Street (12E-373), 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

• 2021 Carson Street LP, 2021 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Codes 304.2, 304.8, 304.9, 304.13.

• Encore Property Mgmt. LLC, 58 Mt. Oliver Street, 17th Ward, Code 304.1.

• Nadeen McShane, 117 S.18th Street, 17th Ward, Codes 505.1, 604.3.2.

• Delecce Revocable Living Trust, 98 S.18th Street, 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, May 9, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Bailey Avenue Partners LLC, 206 Bailey Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 614.02.

• Mary Kienkie and Rita Walsh, 459 Drycove Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.2.

• Hilltop Rising LLC, 416 E. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 304.6, 304.2.

• Donna Anthony, 206 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes 304.7, 302.7, 302.3.

• Remo Leone, 443 Kathleen Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM304.7, 304.2, 614.02, PM302.3.

• William Harrison, 809 Montooth Street, 18th Ward, Code 108.2.

• David Kratttenmaker, 418 Ruston Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Judith Mason, 114 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 304.7.

• James and Penelope Dolan, 178 W. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3.

• Marlex Properties LLC, 1115 Amanda Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Khada and Pabi Ghimirey, 2104 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Tuyen Nguyen, 1913 Mt. Joseph Street, 29th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Bryce Peters Financial Corp., 313 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Sharon Yochum, 421 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Codes PM304.7, PM304.13, 922.02.

• Jaleen and Leslie Jones, 410 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Code 302.4, 307.1.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.