The following ordinance will be considered for adoption at a Regular Meeting of Mt. Oliver Borough Council on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 7:30 PM at the Mt. Oliver Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Ordinance 981 – Amending Parking Schedule

An ordinance of the Borough of Mt. Oliver amending Chapter 248 (Vehicles and Traffic), Section 62 (Schedule X: Parking Prohibited at all Times) by prohibiting parking on Louisa Way (Both Sides) from Giffin Avenue to Borough Way.