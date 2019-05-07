ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Ordinance 981 – Amending Parking Schedule

 
May 7, 2019



The following ordinance will be considered for adoption at a Regular Meeting of Mt. Oliver Borough Council on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 7:30 PM at the Mt. Oliver Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

An ordinance of the Borough of Mt. Oliver amending Chapter 248 (Vehicles and Traffic), Section 62 (Schedule X: Parking Prohibited at all Times) by prohibiting parking on Louisa Way (Both Sides) from Giffin Avenue to Borough Way.

 
