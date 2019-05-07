BOROUGH OF MT. OLIVER

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND INTENT TO ADOPT

UPDATED ZONING ORDINANCE AND SUBDIVISION AND LAND DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE

Mt. Oliver Borough Council will hold a public hearing on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 6:30 PM at the Mt. Oliver Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210 and intend to adopt an updated Zoning Ordinance and updated Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance pursuant to the Municipalities Planning Code at their Regular Meeting on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 7:30 PM as summarized below:

Zoning Ordinance

Article 1: General Provisions

Article 2: Definitions

Article 3: Zoning Districts

Article 4: Zoning District Regulations

Article 5: Sign Regulations

Article 6: Parking Regulations

Article 7: Conditional Use and Special Exception Regulations

Article 8: Supplemental Regulations

Article 9: Administration and Enforcement

Article 10: Permits and Applications

Appendix A: Official Zoning Map

Appendix B: Front Yard Setback Map

Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance

Part 1: Title and General Provisions

Part 2: Definitions

Part 3: Applications, Approval, and Application Content

Part 4: Installation, Inspection, and Acceptance of Improvements

Part 5: Design Standards

Part 6: Administration

Part 7: Amendment and Review by County

Part 8: Enforcement Remedies

Part 9: Validity and Repealer

Part10: Mobile Home Parks

Appendix: Required Certifications and Statements

A copy of the full text of the proposed ordinances is available for review by any and all interested persons at the Borough’s website http://www.mtoliver.com and at the Mt. Oliver Borough Building between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.