St. Sylvester School, 30 W. Willock in Brentwood, is hosting an Open House for prospective families on Monday, May 13 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The school has a diverse population of students and is enrolling students for the 2019-2020 school year.

For more information about the school, or to arrange a tour, call 412-882-9900 or attend the Open House.