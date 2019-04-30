ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Volunteers needed to help at the Brentwood 5l race

 
April 30, 2019



Brentwood 5k Race is looking for volunteers to help with the Brentwood 5K race, pre-race and race day.

Pre-race will be sorting and packing T-shirts, pre-registration and packet pick-up. Race day, Thursday, July 4 in Brentwood Towne Square setup, registration, packet pick-up and breakdown.

Check the Brentwood 5k Race website: http://www.brentwood5k.com for updated information on pre-race dates, times and locations as well as a volunteer link.

Confirmation of community service is provided and volunteers will receive a T-shirt. 


 
