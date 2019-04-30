Volunteers needed to help at the Brentwood 5l race
April 30, 2019
Brentwood 5k Race is looking for volunteers to help with the Brentwood 5K race, pre-race and race day.
Pre-race will be sorting and packing T-shirts, pre-registration and packet pick-up. Race day, Thursday, July 4 in Brentwood Towne Square setup, registration, packet pick-up and breakdown.
Check the Brentwood 5k Race website: http://www.brentwood5k.com for updated information on pre-race dates, times and locations as well as a volunteer link.
Confirmation of community service is provided and volunteers will receive a T-shirt.
Reader Comments
(0)