Volunteers needed to help at the Brentwood 5l race

Brentwood 5k Race is looking for volunteers to help with the Brentwood 5K race, pre-race and race day.

Pre-race will be sorting and packing T-shirts, pre-registration and packet pick-up. Race day, Thursday, July 4 in Brentwood Towne Square setup, registration, packet pick-up and breakdown.

Check the Brentwood 5k Race website: http://www.brentwood5k.com for updated information on pre-race dates, times and locations as well as a volunteer link.

Confirmation of community service is provided and volunteers will receive a T-shirt.