St. Sylvester School will present The Little Mermaid, Jr. on Friday and Saturday, May 3-4 at the Brentwood High School Auditorium.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for seniors and students, children 4 and under are free. Tickets are available at the school or at the door.

Call St. Sylvester School, 412-882-9900 for more information.