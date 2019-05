The South Side Chamber of Commerce (SSCC) presented its Phillips Elementary School Student of the Month Award for April to fourth grader, Layla Sewell, for her school accomplishments. Pictured with Layla (center) are: (from left) Rebecca Kasavich, SSCC vice-president; Jennifer Reubi, fourth grade teacher; Layla's mother, Leanne Wilson; Harry Meyer, president of Tri Rivers Electric and award sponsor; her father, Lloyd C. Wilson Jr.; and, Dana Bosenberg, Phillips principal.