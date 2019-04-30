Knoxville Community Council monthly meeting is on May 2

The Knoxville Community Council (KCC) will meet on Thursday, May 2 at St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

The agenda includes a variety of speakers providing information and updates. The speakers include: Rebecca Johnson, Financial Empowerment Center; Sharlee Ellison and Donna Williams, Knoxville Appreciation Day; Roy Blankenship, Hilltop Alliance; Jami Pasquinelli, Economic Development South; Jamil Bey, UrbanKind; Terry Matuszak, relocation of some 30th Ward polling places; Councilman Bruce Kraus, District 3/Division 4 updates; and, Officer Aundre Wright, Zone 3.

There will not be a monthly KCC meeting in June or July, the next scheduled meeting is on August 1 at St. Paul AME Church.

Knoxville Appreciation Day will be at the McKinley Park lower ballfield on Bausman Street on Saturday, June 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The KCC will also host a Housing Forum on Wednesday, July 10, 6 p.m. at the Knoxville Library, 400 Brownsville Road.