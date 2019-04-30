ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Knoxville Community Council monthly meeting is on May 2

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 30, 2019



The Knoxville Community Council (KCC) will meet on Thursday, May 2 at St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

The agenda includes a variety of speakers providing information and updates. The speakers include: Rebecca Johnson, Financial Empowerment Center; Sharlee Ellison and Donna Williams, Knoxville Appreciation Day; Roy Blankenship, Hilltop Alliance; Jami Pasquinelli, Economic Development South; Jamil Bey, UrbanKind; Terry Matuszak, relocation of some 30th Ward polling places; Councilman Bruce Kraus, District 3/Division 4 updates; and, Officer Aundre Wright, Zone 3.

There will not be a monthly KCC meeting in June or July, the next scheduled meeting is on August 1 at St. Paul AME Church.

Knoxville Appreciation Day will be at the McKinley Park lower ballfield on Bausman Street on Saturday, June 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The KCC will also host a Housing Forum on Wednesday, July 10, 6 p.m. at the Knoxville Library, 400 Brownsville Road.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/05/2019 09:13