ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Knights of Columbus Mother's Day breakfast

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 30, 2019



Tickets are available for the Knights of Columbus Gilmary Council #3868 second annual Mother’s Day breakfast celebration.

This Mother’s Day breakfast will be held on Sunday, May 12, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Faith Formation Center of Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great location, in Baldwin. Catered by Signature Servings’ Chef Steve, it will include all breakfast favorites, plus an omelet station, mimosas and more.

Tickets may be purchased, in advance, at a discount cost of $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 3 – 10. These tickets are available after masses at all Holy Apostles Church sites, St. Sylvester’s Church, Holy Angels Church, and in the Holy Apostles and St. Sylvester offices. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $8 for children.

Proceeds benefit Knights of Columbus charities.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/05/2019 07:33