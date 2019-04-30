Knights of Columbus Mother's Day breakfast

Tickets are available for the Knights of Columbus Gilmary Council #3868 second annual Mother’s Day breakfast celebration.

This Mother’s Day breakfast will be held on Sunday, May 12, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Faith Formation Center of Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great location, in Baldwin. Catered by Signature Servings’ Chef Steve, it will include all breakfast favorites, plus an omelet station, mimosas and more.

Tickets may be purchased, in advance, at a discount cost of $12 for adults and $6 for children ages 3 – 10. These tickets are available after masses at all Holy Apostles Church sites, St. Sylvester’s Church, Holy Angels Church, and in the Holy Apostles and St. Sylvester offices. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $8 for children.

Proceeds benefit Knights of Columbus charities.