Household chemical collections held by PA Resources Council

A collection event on Saturday, May 4, at the North Park Swimming Pool parking lot will provide Pennsylvania residents with the first of seven opportunities in 2019 to safely and cost effectively dispose of common household chemicals.

Throughout the spring, summer and fall, the Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) will hold events in Allegheny, Beaver, Cambria, Fayette and Washington counties to collect household chemical products known as “household hazardous waste” such as cleaners, paints, stains and varnishes, batteries, motor oil, pesticides and other products containing potentially hazardous chemicals. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, an average home can easily accumulate 100 pounds of these products.

The first PRC drive-thru household chemical collection of 2019 will take place on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the North Park Swimming Pool parking lot in Allegheny County.

The cost to safely dispose of materials at all collections will be $3/gallon (a few exceptions apply), cash only.

2019 PRC household chemical collection events will take place:

May 4 – Allegheny County (North Park)

May 18 – Cambria County (Concurrent Technologies Corporation)

June 22 – Fayette County (Fairgrounds)

July 20 – Washington County (Wild Things Park)

Aug. 17 – Allegheny County (Boyce Park)

Sept. 21 – Allegheny County (South Park)

Oct. 12 – Beaver County (Bradys Run Park)

For more information – and a complete list of items accepted – visit http://www.prc.org or call 412-488-7452.

The 2019 household chemical collection campaign is a project of the Pennsylvania Resources Council in conjunction with Allegheny County Health Department, Allegheny County Parks Department, Beaver County Commissioners, Cambria County Solid Waste Authority, Fayette County Commissioners, Washington County, Colcom Foundation, LANXESS, NOVA Chemicals, PA American Water, PA Department of Environmental Protection, UPMC, Concurrent Technologies Corporation, Washington Wild Things, Washington County Family Entertainment and NewsRadio 1020 KDKA.