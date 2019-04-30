Hill Top Lions contribution helps the St. John Vianney Food Pantry

Lions Tom Coppola and Bernice Goodall from the Pittsburgh Hill Top Lions Club presented Maureen Rebholz at the St. John Vianney Food Pantry with a contribution to provide food assistance to those in need in the Hilltop neighborhoods.

Members of the Pittsburgh Hill Top Lions Club visited the St. John Vianney Food Pantry to make a $500 contribution to the pantry for their work to provide food assistance to those in need in the Hilltop neighborhoods of Pittsburgh.

The Lions Club was represented by Bernice Goodall, secretary and Tom Coppola. Maureen Rebholz received the check on behalf of the pantry volunteers. The presentation was made in the pantry with a freezer purchased from last year's contribution.

The Pittsburgh Hill Top Lions are long-time supporters of St. John Vianney Food Pantry. Lions Club International was founded by Melvin Jones in 1917. The Lions encourage service-minded people to serve their community without personal financial reward.

St. John Vianney Food Pantry is sponsored by St. Mary of the Mount Parish and operates on the first and third Friday of each month from noon until 1:45 p.m. at 816 Climax St. Pittsburgh 15210.