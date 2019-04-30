ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Flea Markets coming to Dairy District

 
April 30, 2019



The Carrick Dairy District Pavilion, 1529 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15210, has scheduled Flea Market at the pavilion throughout the spring and summer.

The Flea Markets will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 11, June 1, July 6, August 3 and September 7.

The table fee for those who would like to be a vendor is $10 with tables provided. Those interested in being a vendor, should contact Josh Berman at josh@econdevsouth.org  or by calling 412-884-1400 xtn 106.


 
South Pittsburgh Reporter

