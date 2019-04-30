ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Festival of Praise is at Holy Apostles

 
April 30, 2019



A Festival of Praise will take place at Holy Apostles Parish – St. Albert the Great Church, 3171 Churchview Ave., in Baldwin on Saturday, May 11 from 7-8:30 p.m.

The celebration will be a night of all praise. Father Joe Freedy, Parochial Vicar at Holy Child and St. Barbara Parishes in the Bridgeville area, will participate again. Father Joe and Father Levi Hartle will lead the congregation with inspirational messages of prayer and song, followed by adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, Benediction and Eucharistic Procession.

All are welcome to attend.



 
