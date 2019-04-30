ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

City makes plans to remodel Carrick fire station

 
April 30, 2019

Fire Station #23 on Brownsville Road in Carrick is one of six stations to be remodeled.

The #23 on station Brownsville Road in Carrick on one of six Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire stations in line to be remodeled.

The Department of Public Works is seeking approval to spend up to $407,872 to for architectural and engineering design services at the six stations. Upgrades are set to include: 

• New bunk room configurations, toilet, shower and locker room updates and/or remodels 

• Kitchen updates and/or remodels 

• Updated HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and lighting where needed 

• Turnout gear locker installations 

• ADA accommodations 

The other stations (including their company/station numbers) are: 

• #19 on Homestead Street in Swisshelm Park 

• #26 on Brookline Boulevard in Brookline 

• #34 on Perrysville Avenue in Perry North

• #35 on Orchlee Street in Brighton Heights 

• #38 on Essen Street in Northview Heights 

Once approved, the design work is expected to take six to nine months to complete. Remodeling of the stations will then occur in 2020. 

 
