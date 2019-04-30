City makes plans to remodel Carrick fire station

Fire Station #23 on Brownsville Road in Carrick is one of six stations to be remodeled.

The Department of Public Works is seeking approval to spend up to $407,872 to for architectural and engineering design services at the six stations. Upgrades are set to include:

• New bunk room configurations, toilet, shower and locker room updates and/or remodels

• Kitchen updates and/or remodels

• Updated HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and lighting where needed

• Turnout gear locker installations

• ADA accommodations

The other stations (including their company/station numbers) are:

• #19 on Homestead Street in Swisshelm Park

• #26 on Brookline Boulevard in Brookline

• #34 on Perrysville Avenue in Perry North

• #35 on Orchlee Street in Brighton Heights

• #38 on Essen Street in Northview Heights

Once approved, the design work is expected to take six to nine months to complete. Remodeling of the stations will then occur in 2020.