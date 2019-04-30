ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Brandon Williams awarded scholarship

 
April 30, 2019

Brandon Williams, a 5th grader at Phillips elementary school, was recently awarded the Carson Scholarship.

Brandon will receive $1,000 to use towards his college education. The Carson Scholars fund is a national scholarship awarded annually to students who "excel academically and are dedicated to serving their communities," according to the fund's website.

According to his teachers, Brandon is a kind, caring, and helpful boy. He is a Boy Scout who often volunteers in his community.



 
