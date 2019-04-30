Pittsburgh Police hosting free Cops and Kids Summer Camp

This fall, kids can go back to school with the best "What I did last summer" story of them all.

For 12 years running, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has been hosting children ages 8 to 12 at its annual Cops and Kids Summer Camp. Police are already gearing up for this year's camp.

This summer, police will offer four week-long camp sessions designed to give kids hands-on interactions with public safety specialty units, including police, fire and emergency medical services. Campers will also have the opportunity to explore – up close – a SWAT vehicle, meet members of the police K-9 unit, and act as detectives in a mock crime scene.

"Cops and Kids isn't just a camp, but a life-changing experience," Zone 4 Officer Tyler Pashel said. "I remember being 12 years old and in one of the very first Cops and Kids camps myself. The program gives young people the chance to not only interact with police, but interact with them in a positive, fun learning environment. Cops and Kids could be more than a fun summer camp. It could show kids that a career in public safety is their calling, like it did for me."

Each daily session runs from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Two meals, snacks, uniforms, and transportation to and from the campsite is provided. There is no fee to attend.

Fifty campers are invited to attend each session at the following locations:

Session 1: July 8-12 at the University of Pittsburgh

Session 2: July 15- 19 at Duquesne University

Session 3: July 22-26 at Duquesne University

Session 4: August 5-9 at CCAC – Allegheny Campus

To register, pick up a brochure at Police Headquarters at 1203 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa 15233, complete the registration form and return it in person or by fax at 412-323-7830. Applications can also be found online at http://bit.ly/2DB6sYY

Applications will be accepted until May 31, no exceptions. Registrants will be notified by telephone and/or mail if their application is accepted.

Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and applicants must be City of Pittsburgh residents.

Out-of-city applicants are eligible to apply, but will be placed on a waiting list. If the camp does not reach maximum capacity, wait-listed applicants will be notified. However, parents or guardians must provide their own transportation to the camps.

In an effort to help those in need, campers who able to are asked to bring a non-perishable food item or personal hygiene product on their first day of camp.