Upcoming Pittsburgh Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 108/19 on Thursday, May 9 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Teresa Marie and Scott David Siebert, applicants and owners for 142 Bausman Street, in the 30th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H).

Applicant requests use of structure as two-family dwelling.

Variances: 921.02.A.4: Change from one nonconforming use to another is a Special Exception.

Notes: Certificate of Occupancy 9987 dated 4/4/1991 permitted occupancy “Continuation of a 2½-story structure with plumbing shop with incidental office and storage first floor and one dwelling unit above.”

Zone case 118/19 on Thursday, May 9 at 10:30 a.m. is the appeal of Mike Miles and Jesse Mader, applicants, and Industry Enterprises, owner, for 815 E. Warrington Avenue, in the 18th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests use of rear structure as manufacturing and assembly (limited) distillery.

Variances: 911.04.A.39: Use of manufacturing and assembly is not permitted in LNC zoning district.

Notes: Certificate of Occupancy 67762 dated 8/23/1994 permitted occupancy “Use of first floor for retail sale of records, clothing and pop and candy.”

Zone case 117/19 on Thursday, May 16 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Mary Susan Gilliland, applicant and owner for 1723 Concordia Street, in the 29th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H).

Applicant requests one-car parking pad at front.

Variances: 903.03.D.2: Minimum 15’ front setback required and 2’ requested.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.