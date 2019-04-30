Watch the Pittsburgh Marathon at the official 'spectators' zone'

The South Side Chamber of Commerce is presenting the Pittsburgh Marathon’s official South Side spectators’ zone again this year at the South Side Welcome Center, 1100 East Carson Street.

South Side businesses, residents, and friends are welcome to show up starting at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, May 5 to greet and cheer the marathoners as they run up East Carson Street. The lively spectators’ zone will feature the rockin’ music of the “Occasionals” band of Pittsburgh Guitars and DJ Phil Sauter to entertain the fans and energize the marathoners as they race through South Side.

SKEWERS Food Truck operated by Le Petite Chocolat & Café will serve breakfast sandwiches, oatmeal, yogurt, fruit, coffee and juice from 7-10 a.m. While they last, DICK’S Sporting Goods terrible towels, bambams, cowbells, and clappers will be available to equip the fans with cheer gear and inspire the runners. Everyone is welcome to bring encouraging handmade South Side signs. The Chamber will have some poster supplies provided by Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Welcome Center to make signs there.

“The theme is always black and gold in Pittsburgh. So, wearing Pirates, Riverhounds, Steelers, and Pens black and gold sportswear will be great for our fantastic fans and cheering section,” said Candice Gonzalez, executive director of the South Side Chamber of Commerce.

Always a hit, the Chamber will hand hundreds of cupcakes to the marathoners as they run by.

“Everyone is invited to make the South Side the most fun and welcoming neighborhood along the marathon course,” Ms. Gonzalez added. “Rumor has it that there will be a couple of big surprises there.”