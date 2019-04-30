ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

City's first 2019 yard waste collection is this Saturday

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 30, 2019



The City of Pittsburgh will conduct its first special biannual curbside yard waste collection on Saturday, May 4. Resident participation in this program supports the effort to sustaining a healthy environment by diverting valuable resources from landfills.

Yard waste includes: leaves, branches -- 4-inches in diameter or less, brush, and grass.

Leaves, brush, and grass should be placed in paper bags with a weight limit of 35 pounds per bag. Branches, 4-inches in diameter or less, should be bundled with fiber twine or natural rope in branch lengths of 5-feet or less. 

Materials must be placed at the curb in the regular recycling/ refuse pick up spot before 6 a.m. the morning of service.

Yard waste should not contain any prohibited materials including plastic bags, metal or wire, rocks, blocks, bricks, soil, dirt, gravel, glass, metal or plastic. Yard Waste found not meeting collection guidelines will be left at the curb.

Call the Bureau of Environmental Services 412-255-2773 or 412-255-2631.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/04/2019 19:22