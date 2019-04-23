Volunteers needed to help plant Hilltop farm orchard

Volunteers are welcome to help plant 200 fruit trees at the Hilltop Urban Farm Orchard Planting on Saturday, May 4.

Planting will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hilltop Urban Farm, 700 Cresswell Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. The planting will make it the largest orchard in the City of Pittsburgh. Volunteers should wear closed toe shoes, appropriate clothing and bring a bottle of water.

The orchard planting is presented by the Hilltop Urban Farm, The Fruity Tree Planting Foundation and Plant Five For Life. For more information, visit: http://www.hilltopurbanfarm.org.