Stakeholders encouraged to join one of the E. Carson St. strategy task forces

The East Carson Street Strategy task forces will meet the first week in May to develop work plans for 2019.

The three task forces, Promotions, Economic Vitality and Public Aesthetics, have already met several times, but there's room for more business owners, residents, property owners, students and others interested in making a commitment to work together for a better East Carson Street.

The Promotions Task Force will meet on Monday, May 6. RSVP at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/e-carson-street-promotions-task-force-tickets-60418971771

The Economic Vitality Task Force will meet on Tuesday, May 7. RSVP at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/e-carson-street-economic-vitality-task-force-tickets-60419181398

The Public Aesthetics Task Force will meet on Tuesday, May 9. RSVP at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/e-carson-street-public-aesthetics-task-force-tickets-60419337866

All meetings will take place at the Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street, from 6-7:30 p.m.

The meetings are hosted by: South Side Community Council, South Side Chamber of Commerce, South Side Planning Forum groups, Urban Redevelopment Authority, City of Pittsburgh.

For more information, contact: Josette Fitzgibbons at 412-255-6686 or jfitzgibbons@ura.org.