South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Resource Fair is open for Housing Opportunity Fund

 
April 23, 2019



The Housing Opportunity Fund (HOF) is hosting a Housing Celebration and Resource Fair on April 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at 412 Boulevard of the Allies.

The Resource Fair is an opportunity for residents to meet with HOF and URA Housing staff, along with local housing organizations to learn about programs and service for tenants and homeowners in Pittsburgh and ask questions regarding anything housing related.

Guest speakers include: Mayor William Peduto, The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh and a HOF Advisory board member.

The family-friendly event is open to the public. Refreshments will be provided. RSVP at: http://www.tinyurl.com/housingcelebration.

 
