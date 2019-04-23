One-stop-shop for city licensing completes Phase 1 successfully

In December, the City of Pittsburgh Department of Permits, Licenses, and Inspections launched Phase 1 of OneStopPGH, http://pittsburghpa.gov/onestoppgh/, a one-stop-shop for many of the city’s permitting and licensing services.

Three months into the rollout of Phase 1, and with the busiest season still ahead, more than 1,200 customers have successfully registered for their license via the OneStopPGH online portal.

The OneStopPGH portal allows trade, contractor and business license holders to apply for, amend, and renew licenses online. This first phase of the OneStopPGH project will bring the city’s development permitting and property maintenance processes online over the coming year.

Citizens may also use the OneStopPGH licensing database to look up existing business license holders via name, address, or license number, which is available here.

The online licensing launch is part of a larger licensing overhaul by PLI. Last year the department rewrote the city’s business licensing code for the first time since the 1980s and recalibrated license fees based on a study of associated departmental time and costs.

Online business licensing was the first of a four-part project to bring all of Pittsburgh’s development processes online, making it easier to live and work in the city. PLI and Department of City Planning permitting is set to go online this summer, and Department of Mobility and Infrastructure and Fire Bureau permits to follow later this year.

In anticipation of a busy spring and summer season, PLI held a community forum earlier this month to hear from customers directly.

The forum complemented PLI’s continued outreach efforts to educate and support trade, contractor and business license customers with navigating the OneStopPGH portal. Customers have also received postcards, the online newsletter the PLI Press, outreach via social media, and even on-site visits to offer one-on-one help and support.

Another community forum will be held May 10 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be held at 200 Ross Street in the first floor conference room. Register for the meeting at: http://bit.ly/2DrqIfz

For an overview of the OneStopPGH project, as well as step-by step instructional videos on how to create an OneStopPGH account and more, visit: http://pittsburghpa.gov/onestoppgh/phase-one.html

Sign up for the PLI Newsletter: http://pittsburghpa.gov/pli/community-resources-newsletter