Hilltop Urban Farm lists volunteer days for 2019

The Hilltop Urban Farm, the largest urban farm in the country, has scheduled volunteer days throughout the spring, summer and fall.

Volunteers are needed on May 4, June 1 and 29, July 27, August 31, September 28 and October 26. Times are from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The farm is located at 700 Cresswell Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

Those attending a volunteer day are asked to wear closed toe shoes and be prepared with sunscreen, sun hat, weather protection and to bring a water bottle.

To learn more about the Hilltop Urban Farm, visit: http://www.hilltopurbanfarm.org.