Free Veterans' Dinners at Concord Presbyterian

Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15210, is holding free monthly Veterans’ Dinners to say “Thank You” to area Veterans.

Those planning to attend are asked to call the church to RSVP, 412-882-1141, and leave a message for Margaret Whisner with how many are attending and leave a name and telephone number.

Dates for the dinners are: April 24, May 15, June 19, July 17, August 21, September 18, October 16, November 20, December 18 and January 15, 2020. All dinners are from 5-7 p.m.