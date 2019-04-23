Devlin Field in Arlington one of two benefiting from Pirate Charities

Two City of Pittsburgh baseball fields are set to be updated this spring with funding assistance from Pirates Charities, the philanthropic arm of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pirates Charities' "Fields for Kids" program is donating $20,000 to the City to update Devlin Field in Arlington and Dinan Field in Stanton Heights – also known as the Officer Eric Kelly Memorial Field.

Each field will have their infields resurfaced and new dugouts installed. The improvements could be started by the end of this month. Department of Public Works crews will do the work while working around schedules of teams permitted to use the fields.

"I want to thank the Pirates for these kind donations, which will not only improve athletic opportunities for youth, but further honor the life and service of Officer Kelly," Mayor William Peduto said.

Pirates Charities is donating $10,000 to each field project through the Fields for Kids program that provides financial support to improve youth baseball and/or softball facilities. Since the Fields for Kids program's inception in 2009, more than 330 individual grants have been distributed in the greater Pittsburgh region.