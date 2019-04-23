City offering free lawn cutting for some residents

The City of Pittsburgh is now accepting applications for the second of year of its City Cuts lawn-cutting program. It is a free program for veterans, people over the age of 62, and those with a disability who do not have the financial or social means to assist with lawn care.

City Cuts began in 2018 through legislation introduced by Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith, and assisted more than 950 Pittsburgh seniors and those with disabilities with lawn cutting last year.

"City Cuts improves the look of the community and helps people who need a helping hand," the councilwoman said.

Applications are accepted on a first come, first serve basis. The city has the budget and capacity to serve 1,000 neighbors with twice monthly cuts from May through October.

"We are looking forward to building on the 2018 pilot year to provide better service to residents. Improvements to the program will include hiring more contractors to cut lawns twice a month from May through October," Mayor William Peduto said.

Fourteen local contractors and community-based organizations are being awarded contracts this year, up from five last year. Each contractor included a community development profile highlighting their neighborhood involvement in their response to Request for Proposals issued on the City's procurement website, Beacon.

There are four ways for residents to apply:

Visit the City Cuts website, http://pittsburghpa.gov/citycuts/, and select 'Click to Apply Online'

Visit one of 18 Carnegie Library branches to fill out an application and mail it to the City.

Visit one of 13 Citiparks Healthy Active Living Centers to fill out an application and mail it to the city.

Call the Mayor's 311 Response Line at 311 or 412-255-2621

Applicants must own their own home and live within City of Pittsburgh boundaries.