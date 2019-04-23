Volunteer dental professionals are needed for annual free dental clinic

Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh (MOMPGH) continues to seek dentists and other clinical professionals for a free dental clinic taking place July 26-27, 2019, at PPG Paints Arena.

While general volunteer registrations are going strong, the event is urgently seeking volunteers in the following professional specialty areas:

• Endodontists

• Pediatric Dentists

• Oral Surgeons

• Pharmacists

• Dental Students + Assistants

• Nursing Students

• Nurse Practitioners/Physician Assistants

• Technicians – Radiology, Pharmacy, Lab, Dental Equipment

• EMT(s)

Now in its third year dedicated to serving the Pittsburgh community, Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh brings together dentists, clinicians, nurses and general volunteers to provide two days of dental care to underserved people living in the Pittsburgh region, many of whom are from working families who do not have access to dental care or cannot afford dental insurance.

Services and treatments that will be provided include full dental exam, cleanings, minor restorative fillings, extractions, root canal treatments on select teeth, oral hygiene instruction and a limited number of temporary partial dental appliances. Pediatric dentists will be available to treat children ages two and up. Due to the limitations of the clinic setting, the following services cannot be provided: full dentures, root canals on molars, crowns, extractions of unexposed wisdom teeth, orthodontics/braces, implants, and treatment of impactions.

All services will be provided at no charge-there are no income or eligibility requirements. All services at MOMPGH will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached for the day. Capacity is determined by the number of professional volunteers present and cannot be predicted in advance of the opening of the event.

The entire team will strive to treat as many patients as possible each day. Once capacity has been reached, the clinic doors will be closed, and a sign will be placed outside as notification to others. This process will repeat on the second day.

In 2018, 1,189 Mission of Mercy Pittsburgh volunteers served 1,103 patients, who together received a total of 4.483 dental procedures.

Volunteers will be provided with meals on the day(s) they serve. For volunteers looking to stay in the city overnight, a reduced lodging rate will be available at Cambria Suites, located next to PPG Paints Arena. To learn more and to register as a volunteer, log on to http://www.mompgh.org/volunteer/.