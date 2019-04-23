This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Pgh Property Buyer LLC, 473 Norton Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Pgh Property Buyer LLC, 475 Norton Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, April 24, at 1:45 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Evelyn Hawk, 208 Kearsarge Street, 19th Ward, Code 604.3.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, April 25, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Stacey Padjune, 96 Beltzhoover Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM302.7.

• Theodore Cannon and Andrea Otey, 131 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Codes 307.2, 302.7.

• Industry Enterprises LLC, 401 E. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.3, 304.9, 304.6, 304.2, 304.13.

• Charles Dunbar and Michelle Graczyk, 809 Estella Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Kara Sambuchino, 414 Kambach Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.7.

• David Early, 441 Kingsboro Street, 18th Ward, Code 304.6.

• Khada and Pabi Ghimirey, 2104 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Codes PM307.1, 307.1.

• Ron Jardini, 24 Merritt Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• Arthur Fedorek, 420 Brownsville Road, 30th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Jeannette and Michael Stiefvater, 314 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Code PM304.13.

• Susan Davis, 319 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Code 307.1.

• R&T Investments Inc., 333 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Sharon Yochum, 421 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• David and Michelle Eberlien, 2211 Dartmore Street, 32nd Ward, Codes PM304.11, PM304.6, PM304.7, PM307.1.

• Rutta & Assoc. LLP, 821 Maytide Street, 32nd Ward, Code 922.2.

• Rutta & Assoc. LLP, 823 Maytide Street, 32nd Ward, Code 922.2.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is in the Maul Building at 1700 E. Carson Street, third floor on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.