South Pittsburgh streets are in line for repaving in initial round of work
April 23, 2019
The City of Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) has released the first round of streets for asphalt pavement resurfacing for the 2019 paving season.
The 2019 Capital Budget dedicated more than $20 million to street rehabilitation with over $15 million of that amount dedicated to asphalt resurfacing. The balance will rehabilitate numerous brick, blockstone and concrete streets; improve curb ramps for accessibility; replace and enhance pavement markings; and purchase pothole patching materials.
The $20 million is the most budgeted for street upgrades in decades, and follows $17 million in paving spent in 2018, which itself was double the street improvements spent by previous administrations.
DOMI's street resurfacing homepage lists the first set of 2019 paving projects by Council District, by a full list in PDF form, and through an interactive citywide map.
The announced streets represent the first round of seasonal paving. Additional streets will be added when a new paving contract is awarded, which is expected in the coming weeks.
The city is also working to continue to improve coordination between city paving work and public utility work in the streets, and additional streets will be paved this year through cost sharing cooperative agreements with the utility companies. This list should be released in the coming weeks.
In order to best protect public assets and dollars, streets identified for scheduled utility work within the next two years were deferred from the 2019 list to enable utility work to proceed prior to street resurfacing.
In the South Pittsburgh, the streets planned for repaving are (by Council District):
Council District 2
Shaler Street: Grandview to Well Street
Ennis Street: Heif Street to Wilbert Street
Kohlmeyers Lane: Boggs Ave to Dead End
Leipsic Way: Halpin to Dead End
Prospect Street: Dilworth to Southern Ave
Council District 3
Arlington Avenue: Climax Street to Loyal Way
Asteroid Way: E. Warrington Avenue to Proctor Way
Manton Street: Helen Way to Arlington Avenue
Asteroid Way: Proctor Way to E. Warrington Avenue
Manton Street: Helen Way to Arlington Avenue
Elsie Street: Eleanor Street to Fernleaf Street
Jonquil Way: Halfway Street to Dead End
Banning Way: Amesbury Street to Dead End
Taft Avenue: Sylvania Avenue to Lafferty Avenue
Jucunda Street: Amanda Avenue to Beltzhoover Avenue
Judicial Street: Kambach Street to Kathleen St
Kambach Street: Judicial Street to Brick Transition
Ruxton Street: Craighead Street to Estella Avenue
William Street: Cola Street to Arlington Avenue
Carey Way: 17th Street to 22nd Street
Jane Street: S 19th Street to S 20th Street
Larkins Way: S 26th Street to S 25th Street
S 10th Street: E. Carson Street to Freyburg Street
S 20th Street: E. Carson Street to Harcum Way
S 8th Street: E. Carson Street to Dead End
Sarah Street: S 12th Street to S 11th Street
Angelo Street: St. Thomas Street to Mt. Oliver Street
Arlington Avenue: Amanda Avenue to Brownsville Rd
Baltic Way: Sterling Street to Eleanor Street
Brosville Street: Pius Street to Monastery Avenue
Monastery Street: Brosville Street to Monastery Avenue
Niles Street: Sumner Street to Burham Street
Nusser Street: Brosville Street to Dead End
Stromberg Street: Oakley Way to Dead End
Schuler Street: Mountain Street to Dead End
Council District 4
Calle Avenue: Camfield Street to Conniston Avenue
Polo Way: Vernon Way to Calle Street
Almora Street: Spencer Avenue to Cedar Cove
Almora Street: Kirk Avenue to Spencer Avenue
Alries Street: Leolyn Street to Alpaus Street
Browsnville Road: Overbrook Blvd. to Clifton Street
Lutz Avenue: Nuzum Avenue to Dead End
Minooka Street: Brownsville Road to Trost Avenue
Myron Way: Cherryhill Street to South Way
Northern Way: Amanda Avenue to Highnote Way
Nuzum Avenue: Lutz Avenue to Dead End
Oakhurst Way: Woodford Avenue to Newett Street
Plateau Street: Newett Street to Riota Way
Redwood Street: Midwood Way to Sugar Way
Riota Way: Plateau Street to Strata Way
Ruralton Street: Carrick Avenue to Dead End
Strata Way: Riota Way to Strata Way
Edom Way: Windfall Way to Melody Street
Eiler Avenue: Haiti Street to Nuzum Avenue
W Warrington Avenue: Saw Mill Run Blvd. to Boggs Avenue
Hargrove Street: West Liberty Avenue to Dead End
The weekly paving scheduling is available at: http://pittsburghpa.gov/domi/paving-schedule
An interactive resurfacing map is available on Burgh's Eye View at: http://pittsburghpa.gov/domi/paving-schedule-map
