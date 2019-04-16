ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Volunteers needed to help plant Hilltop farm orchard

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 16, 2019



Volunteers are welcome to help plant 200 fruit trees at the Hilltop Urban Farm Orchard Planting on Saturday, May 4.

Planting will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hilltop Urban Farm, 700 Cresswell Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. The planting will make it the largest orchard in the City of Pittsburgh. Volunteers should wear closed toe shoes, appropriate clothing and bring a bottle of water.

The orchard planting is presented by the Hilltop Urban Farm, The Fruity Tree Planting Foundation and Plant Five For Life. For more information, visit: http://www.hilltopurbanfarm.org.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 04/18/2019 21:23