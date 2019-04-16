South Side Spring Social successfully raises funds for area parks

South Side neighbors, more than 130 of them, celebrated spring and community on April 6 at La Palapa. Jesus Martinez, co-owner of La Palapa, was happy to extend hospitality and delicious food to guests who ranged in age from seven days to seven decades.

Music was provided by South Side neighbors, Bev Rohlehr (vocals, rubboard) and John Colby (keys, vocals). They were accompanied by Steve Graham (trombone), Kenny Blake (sax) and Rich Muckle (drums).

La Palapa, sponsors and guests contributed to the evening, raising $3,200 of which half will be set aside for improvements at Cindy Esser Plaza and the other half used to improve Side Park. Lead sponsors include: John J. Gmiter Funeral Home, Copies at Carson, Frank Vitale, The Homyak Law Firm, Councilman Bruce Kraus, Senator Jay Costa, Copies at Carson, South Side Community Council, Paul Piefer, Amy and Mike Mosallem and Representative Harry Readshaw.

Additional sponsors included: ValueKaszak, Jim Andrew, Berger Investment Group, Brunner's Garage, Charlene & Joe Colia, Dee's Café, Duke's Tire Services, Bryan Boak, DMD, Five Star Dentistry, Bev Rohlehr and John Colby, Deluzio and Company, 3 Minute Fitness, German Shorthaired Pointer Rescue, Jane Street Consulting, Jones Advertising, Studio 2131 Design Group, Lab8 Designs, Levon Hooks, Jane Street Consulting and Terra Design Studios.

Also, The Healey Company, Deluzio & Company, Anna Marie Kijanka, New York Life Insurance Co., Betty & Bob Kripp, Margittai Architects, Lois & Rick McClain, Mary & Nate Myles, Kitty & Jeff, Profitable Practice Strategies, Michael Sean Hair Salon, Terra Design Studios, Vogt True Value Hardware, Roberta Weissburg Leathers, Shake The Tree...Discover Your Roots, The Zenith, Jane Yanosick, Marvin Yu, Kitty and Jeff and South Side Community Council.

Prize donors included: Cassandra Dixon, Cindy Esser's Floral Shop, South Side Chamber of Commerce, Nail Bar Salon and Philip Pelusi Hair Salon.

The Community Council party committee is already planning the next neighborhood-wide South Side gathering. On Saturday, Sept. 14, there will be a Neighborhood Street Party on 13th Street alongside Armstrong Park with activities for children and adults along with potluck food and live music.