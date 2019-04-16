South Side Presbyterian services

The South Side Presbyterian Church welcomes all to special worship events this week.

On Thursday, April 18, all are welcome to a Last Supper Remembrance Covered-dish Dinner at 7 p.m., with informal worship and the sharing of the Lord's Supper at the dinner tables; everyone attending is asked to bring a food dish to share.

On Friday, April 19, all are welcome to a Good Friday Meditation Service at noon.

And on Easter Sunday, April 21, all are welcome to the 11 a.m. worship celebration, and Sunday School is provided during the service for youth 12 years and younger. Afterward, there will be Easter Egg Hunts for children.

The South Side Presbyterian Church is at the corner of South 20th and Sarah streets in South Side and is fully handicap accessible. For more information, call 412-431-0118.