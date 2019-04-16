ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

South Side Presbyterian services

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

April 16, 2019



The South Side Presbyterian Church welcomes all to special worship events this week.

On Thursday, April 18, all are welcome to a Last Supper Remembrance Covered-dish Dinner at 7 p.m., with informal worship and the sharing of the Lord's Supper at the dinner tables; everyone attending is asked to bring a food dish to share.

On Friday, April 19, all are welcome to a Good Friday Meditation Service at noon.

And on Easter Sunday, April 21, all are welcome to the 11 a.m. worship celebration, and Sunday School is provided during the service for youth 12 years and younger. Afterward, there will be Easter Egg Hunts for children.

The South Side Presbyterian Church is at the corner of South 20th and Sarah streets in South Side and is fully handicap accessible. For more information, call 412-431-0118.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019