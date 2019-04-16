Sancta Maria Easter services

The Society of Sancta Maria Magdalena will hold Holy Week services in the Chapel of the Holy Magi.

On Holy Thursday, April 18, the Liturgy of the Last Supper will take place at 7 p.m. followed by Visiting of the Seven Churches at 8:30 p.m.

Good Friday will have evening prayer at 7 p.m. with Adoration of the Cross and Communion.

At 7 p.m. on Holy Saturday will be the Easter Vigil and Divine Liturgy.

The Society of Sancta Maria Magdalena is at 108 Locust St., Pgh., PA 15210. For more information, contact the church at 412-586-5621.