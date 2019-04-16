Hot Metal Faith Bridge Easter services

Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community will hold Good Friday and Easter Sunday services this week.

Good Friday service will be on April 19 at 7 p.m. Worshipers are welcome to bring their Forgiveness Box if they have one.

Easter Sunday will begin with an Easter Egg Hunt on the patio at 9:45 a.m. Easter Sunday service will follow at 10:30 a.m.

Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community is at 2700 Jane St., Pittsburgh, PA 15203. For more information, call 412-481-4010, email hotmetal@hotmetalbridge.com or visit http://www.hotmetalbridge.com.