Hot Metal Faith Bridge Easter services
April 16, 2019
Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community will hold Good Friday and Easter Sunday services this week.
Good Friday service will be on April 19 at 7 p.m. Worshipers are welcome to bring their Forgiveness Box if they have one.
Easter Sunday will begin with an Easter Egg Hunt on the patio at 9:45 a.m. Easter Sunday service will follow at 10:30 a.m.
Hot Metal Bridge Faith Community is at 2700 Jane St., Pittsburgh, PA 15203. For more information, call 412-481-4010, email hotmetal@hotmetalbridge.com or visit http://www.hotmetalbridge.com.
