Holy Week services offered at St. Paul of the Cross Monastery
April 16, 2019
St. Paul of the Cross Monastery, 148 Monastery Avenue, Holy Week continue this week with Sacrament of Reconciliation will take place: Wednesday, April 16, 6-7 p.m.
The Pascal Triduum is scheduled for:
Holy Thursday, April 18 at 9 a.m., Tenebrae; and, 7 p.m. Evening Mass of the Lord's Supper Adoration until midnight.
Good Friday, April 19 at 9 a.m., Tenebrae; noon, Outside in the Monastery Garden with Stations in the church for those not going outside; and, 1:30 p.m. Liturgy of the Lord's Passion with Veneration of the Cross and Holy Communion.
Holy Saturday, April 20 at 9 a.m., Tenebrae; and, 8:30 p.m., Easter Vigil.
Mass of Easter Sunday will be at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on April 21.
