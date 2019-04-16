Holy Week Service at Concord Presbyterian

Concord Presbyterian Church, 1907 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh PA 15210, is planning Holy Week Services.

Maundy Thursday, Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m. service with Holy Communion.

Good Friday, Friday, April 19, 1 p.m. service with Scripture and Prayer.

Easter Sunday, Sunday, April 21, 11 a.m. Come and celebrate The Resurrection of our Lord and Risen Savior with special music, brass and choir.

For more information, call the church at 412-882-1141.