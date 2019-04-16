ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

MWCDC Homeowner Forum April 18

 
April 16, 2019



Home owners and home ownership will be the focus of the April 18 Mount Washington Community Development Corporation's April 18 Community Forum.

The forum, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Mount Washington Healthy Active Living Center, 122 Virginia Avenue, will include discussion from local organizations and businesses on how they help promote and assist home owners and home ownership.

The agenda will include: A representative from a local bank discussing down payment and closing cost assistance and other programs; NeighborWorks with financing coaching that applies to many local home ownership programs; Module Housing, a business specializing in infill housing; and, MWCDC's comprehensive Curb Appeal Program.

 
